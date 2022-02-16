CyberArk appoints Stephenie Andal as ANZ co-channel chief

CyberArk has appointed Stephenie Andal as its new ANZ co-channel chief, joining Ben Brown to lead the company's partner initiatives in the trans-Tasman region.

The Israeli-based information security provider specialises in identity security and privileged access management. Andal is based in Sydney and has a PhD in Chinese cyber security policies, Chinese foreign policy, global Cyber Governance, and sovereignty.

Andal will collaborate with Brown, who is based in Sydney and will work with the company's SI, consultancy, MSP and technology partners, the company said in a statement. 

CyberArk ANZ boss Thomas Fikentscher welcomed Andal and said the channel ecosystem played an important role in the company's ANZ expansion plans. 

“Stephenie’s appointment will allow CyberArk to strengthen our relationship with our partners while collaborating with them to meet the cybersecurity needs of organisations across the Public and Private sectors.”

Andal previously worked as the head of strategic policy for Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre, run out of Edith Cowan University.

Andal began the role in mid 2020. She provided legislative and policy advice to corporate boards, government agencies and other organisations on cyber security issues.  

Prior to that, she worked for NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node, from 2019 to 2020, and AustCyber, from 2018 to 2019. 

Along with the PhD from the University of Sydney, Andal holds a Master’s degree from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calgary.

In 2020 CyberArk partnered with NAB to provide privileged access management for tens of thousands of accounts and business critical applications to protect against growing internal and external threats to proprietary information. 

Since March last year, CyberArk has been bolstering its ANZ channel partners by offering software-as-a-service. It was able to do this after broadening its services from privileged access management into a wider array of other identity solutions

