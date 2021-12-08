CyberArk channel chief Bruce Nixon to depart after close to six years

By on
CyberArk channel chief Bruce Nixon to depart after close to six years
Bruce Nixon

Bruce Nixon, the Australia and New Zealand partner manager lead for cybersecurity and identity management vendor CyberArk, has revealed he has left the company after close to six years in the role.

Nixon revealed the move on LinkedIn, saying he would be moving on to new challenges elsewhere within the industry. 

In a statement from CyberArk, a spokesperson told CRN, "CyberArk can confirm that Bruce Nixon is finishing up at CyberArk and that they are actively seeking a replacement."

“It has been truly the most challenging and rewarding role of my career so far and without a hint of cliché it was a very difficult decision to make,” Nixon’s post read.

“I feel like my time at CyberArk has taught me a huge amount about cyber security and identity management. The DNA of CyberArk and the laser focus on the “think like an attacker” mentality will stay with me as I move on to new challenges and continue to fuel my curiosity in this constantly evolving industry.”

Nixon also thanked CyberArk partners, who he said played “such a pivotal role” in the growth of CyberArk in Australia and New Zealand.

“Partners have provided, deployed and supported many of the most important and sensitive systems across enterprise, Government and critical infrastructure in A/NZ. By implementing privilege access management solutions, they have significantly improved the security posture of all these environments and have made a real and tangible contribution to the security of these organizations – and by extension Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

“So, for all the partners, managers, sales, presales, delivery and support folks that have contributed to this success – thanks.

“This goes equally for my colleagues at CyberArk, thanks for your support, guidance and friendship over this time and I wish you all the best in the future.”

Nixon joined CyberArk in 2016 as ANZ partner manager lead, managing the company’s IT channel ecosystem across the region.

Before CyberArk, Nixon was account executive at FieldAware from 2014 to 2015, ANZ channel manager at Aruba Networks from 2010 to 2014, enterprise account manager at Juniper Networks from 2007 to 2010 and APJ sales manager for operational services at Symantec from 2003 to 2007.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bruce nixon cyberark security

Partner Content

How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m
TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering

TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering
AWS outage takes out several sites and services

AWS outage takes out several sites and services
Telco stores operator sentenced to five years in prison

Telco stores operator sentenced to five years in prison

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?