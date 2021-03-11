CyberArk: pivot to SaaS has brought more partners, customers

By on
CyberArk: pivot to SaaS has brought more partners, customers
Thomas Fikentscher (CyberArk)

Identity security vendor CyberArk has brought in more channel partners in Australia last year after ramping up its software-as-a-service offerings.

CyberArk said its local partner events increased in attendance over the past year, particularly those working in the midmarket, thanks to its pivot to more SaaS products and expanded portfolio.

The vendor, known specifically for privileged access management (PAM), recently expanded into the broader identity solutions market, which allowed it to develop SaaS applications. The technology integrates with AWS access keys, Bitglass SASE and Citrix Netscaler.

CyberArk ANZ regional director Thomas Fikentscher told CRN that SaaS applications opened more opportunities for CyberArk into the Australian midmarket.

“There’s 1500 businesses in the [midmarket] sector, so CyberArk’s local business has grown exponentially,” he said.

“On top of that, there’s always news of someone reporting a breach, ranging from law firms to transportation companies to a government agency, and they keep coming in and getting more severe.

“That drives the urgency to do something about it which is why it’s quite exciting to be at CyberArk at the moment, because we are right at the nucleus of a significant problem that gets bigger and bigger.”

In addition to the new partners from last year, existing partners have also benefited from the boost in CyberArk’s business and its influx of customers.

CyberArk partner manager lead for ANZ Bruce Nixon said existing partners have seen the transition into the midmarket as well.

“Hopefully they also have benefited from the fact that, if you look at our net new customer acquisition it's accelerated quite significantly this year, and we all know how important it is to bring on new customers and of course the benefits are for us as well as our partners,” Nixon told CRN.

Speaking on the pivot to SaaS, Fikentscher said it’s not only the shift from Capex to Opex but that the road to adoption and realising the benefits of the technology purchased is much shorter and bigger.

“Your ability to install things in a data set, quite quickly, and then getting people configured without having all these infrastructure layers, and how the layers are set up, you can actually configure the software fairly quickly,” Fikentscher told CRN.

“You can allow [customers] to test very quickly so you get a very quick road to benefit realisation. And that's why the consumption model is such a much better model.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bruce nixon cyberark security thomas fikentscher

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Managed Services
Managed Services

Most Read Articles

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30
Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit
Macquarie leaves Telstra for $34M 5G deal with Optus

Macquarie leaves Telstra for $34M 5G deal with Optus
Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica

Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?