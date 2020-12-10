CyberCX acquires Canberra security consultancy Foresight

Security services company CyberCX has acquired Canberra-based Foresight Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

CyberCX said the acquisition would bolster its capability to deliver cyber security solutions for major government clients.

Foresight specialises in technical security compliance and assurance activities for enterprise and government, and has “extensive experience” working with federal agencies.

The company was founded by Peter and Jocaine Baussmann “over a decade ago”, working with government agencies in assessing large and highly complex systems and implementing world-class security solutions.

CyberCX chief John Paitaridis said he was delighted to welcome the Foresight team to CyberCX.

“The acquisition of Foresight rounds out an extraordinary year for CyberCX. We have integrated and unified Australia and New Zealand’s leading independent information security specialists to create the region’s most significant cyber security services organisation,” he said.

“The addition of Foresight brings an outstanding capability to CyberCX, particularly their experience and reputation as a security partner for major government agencies and law enforcement. Foresight’s credentials are impeccable, not just across government but also for their work across the private sector in utilities, financial services, telecommunications and retail. They are known for their exceptional talent, high quality solutions, and focus on customer experience. They are a great fit for CyberCX, not just for the quality of their security services but the alignment to our values.”

Foresight managing director Peter Baussmann said the CyberCX acquisition was “an exciting next step” for Foresight and its people.

“We built Foresight as a proudly 100% Australian company, providing independent cyber security advice as a trusted adviser to our customers. CyberCX supercharges this mission.”

“The CyberCX team have quickly established themselves as a formidable force across Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to continuing to service our customers at the highest level and offering them the full suite of capabilities and expertise that CyberCX has to offer.”