CyberCX acquires security resellers Decipher Works and CloudTen

Australian security services company CyberCX has acquired cyber and cloud security providers CloudTen and Decipher Works for an undisclosed sum.

The companies were acquired from ASX-listed Vortiv, formerly known as Transaction Solutions International, whose only other business is a partial ownership of an India-based payments company.

CyberCX is a group of 16 cybersecurity companies specialising in consulting, governance, incident response, managed security services and many more. Some of the companies include Sense of Security, CQR, Identity Solutions and former CRN Fast50 winner Basis Networks.

CloudTen is an AWS partner specialising in the design, delivery and support of secure cloud-based solutions, while Decipher Works specialises in identity and access management.

Speaking on the acquisitions, CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said, “We are committed to delivering the market leading cloud security and identity security capability. Decipher Works and CloudTen bring expertise and synergies that complement our mature cyber security capabilities and which will deepen CyberCX’s identity and cloud security expertise.”

“Cloud and identity security are two of the fastest-growing cyber security domains globally. We see impressive talent and capabilities in these two businesses playing a critical role in deepening and enhancing CyberCX’s services, which are vital for our business and government customers as they adopt cloud-first solutions and enhance identity security controls”

CloudTen managing director Richard Tomkinson said CyberCX’s culture, values and growth ambition align closely with Cloudten’s aspirations.

“CyberCX is the perfect home for our team of cloud-focused, cyber security professionals. We have built a leading cloud security practice with extremely strong network, compliance and data security capability.

“CyberCX complements our existing domain expertise and will accelerate our growth prospects. We are proud to join Australia’s leading cyber security services organisation and look forward to continuing to drive outstanding results for our customers.”

Decipher Works executive directors Michael Leonard and Stefan Halvarsson said in a joint statement: “The Decipher Works specialist team will enhance CyberCX’s strong identity and access management practice. Decipher Works brings some of the country’s most experienced solutions and technology developers and configuration specialists.”

“As we join CyberCX, the scale and depth of expertise of the combined group will present one of the region’s most capable and compelling identity and access management offerings.”