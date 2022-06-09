CyberCX acquires Sydney's Tracer Cloud

CyberCX has acquired Sydney-based cloud security professional services firm and a multi-cloud specialist Tracer Cloud for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the acquisition would bolster CyberCX’s cloud security capabilities, specifically with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and hybrid cloud, as well as its enterprise and government customer base.

CyberCX also acquired NZ-based AWS specialist Consegna Cloud, bringing CyberCX’s cloud security and solutions specialist workforce to over 150.

CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said the acquisitions reinforce CyberCX’s strategic focus in maintaining a leading edge in cloud security and cloud professional services.

“As we continue to see acceleration of digital and cloud adoption across the economy, CyberCX is committed to providing the leading specialist cloud services, including strategic advisory, design and architecture, engineering, security assurance and cloud management,” Paitaridis said.

“Our mission is to drive business value for our customers across enterprise and government through enabling secure and sustainable cloud adoption and growth.”

Paitaridis added the company understands the critical importance of data sovereignty and data security, as enterprises and government face unprecedented cyber threats and attacks.

“As organisations increasingly move their customer and citizen data into the cloud - data security has become the highest priority consideration, this cannot be overstated,” he said.

“With Tracer Cloud and Consegna joining CyberCX, we have the leading experts in cloud security services across the trans-Tasman, with exceptional scale and capability.”

Speaking on the acquisition, Tracer Cloud managing director David Johnston said joining the CyberCX group represents a natural next step for the ambitions of his team.

“Our goal has always been to create a truly world class cloud security and cloud services organisation,” Johnston said.

“The opportunity to come together with CyberCX is an exciting milestone in our journey toward that goal – leveraging our deep expertise in multi-cloud services with the scale and cyber security capability of CyberCX.”