CyberCX announces scholarship for women in cyber security

By on
CyberCX announces scholarship for women in cyber security

Australian security company CyberCX has announced a slate of initiatives to encourage more women to take up careers in cyber security.

The topline initiative: CyberCX will fund 12 scholarships to provide financial support to female students enrolling in a university or TAFE cyber security program. CyberCX will also offer a paid internship.

CyberCX also announced a partnership with the Australian Women’s Security Network (AWSN) along with a partnership with the Australian Women in Security Awards, but didn’t give any details on what the partnership involves. The company will also be a platinum sponsor of Australian women’s infosec training conference 0xCC.

CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said there was a clear issue in recruiting women into cyber security roles in Australia.

“Currently women hold just 24 percent of roles in the cyber security sector," he said.

Not only do we need to address this critical challenge to close skills gaps, but we also need to need to ensure diversity within the industry if we’re to effectively combat the pervasive cyber threats that confront Australian businesses and government.”

“We recognise there is no silver bullet solution to address female participation in cyber and that we cannot do it alone. Cyber security is a team game. Whether protecting customers and citizens from threats or addressing the shortage of women in the workplace, we must work together.

"At CyberCX we are committed to direct action not just talk. These are programs backed by real funding enabling women to pursue cyber security education and careers. We are determined to promote female role models who can tell their stories about the positive impact careers in cyber can have.”

CyberCX said in a press release that it was dedicated to becoming “the region’s leading security employer for women.”

The company was founded in October 2019 by Paitaridis and former national cyber security advisor Alastair MacGibbon, forming what they claim to be Australia’s largest dedicated cyber security company.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cybercx security

Most Read Articles

Konica Minolta boss Dr David Cooke exits

Konica Minolta boss Dr David Cooke exits
Distributor AV Technology is shutting its doors

Distributor AV Technology is shutting its doors
DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion

DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion
NTT, Data#3, Outcomex, Telstra clean up at Cisco ANZ partner awards

NTT, Data#3, Outcomex, Telstra clean up at Cisco ANZ partner awards
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?