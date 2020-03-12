CyberCX announces scholarship for women in cyber security

Australian security company CyberCX has announced a slate of initiatives to encourage more women to take up careers in cyber security.

The topline initiative: CyberCX will fund 12 scholarships to provide financial support to female students enrolling in a university or TAFE cyber security program. CyberCX will also offer a paid internship.

CyberCX also announced a partnership with the Australian Women’s Security Network (AWSN) along with a partnership with the Australian Women in Security Awards, but didn’t give any details on what the partnership involves. The company will also be a platinum sponsor of Australian women’s infosec training conference 0xCC.

CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said there was a clear issue in recruiting women into cyber security roles in Australia.

“Currently women hold just 24 percent of roles in the cyber security sector," he said.

Not only do we need to address this critical challenge to close skills gaps, but we also need to need to ensure diversity within the industry if we’re to effectively combat the pervasive cyber threats that confront Australian businesses and government.”

“We recognise there is no silver bullet solution to address female participation in cyber and that we cannot do it alone. Cyber security is a team game. Whether protecting customers and citizens from threats or addressing the shortage of women in the workplace, we must work together.

"At CyberCX we are committed to direct action not just talk. These are programs backed by real funding enabling women to pursue cyber security education and careers. We are determined to promote female role models who can tell their stories about the positive impact careers in cyber can have.”

CyberCX said in a press release that it was dedicated to becoming “the region’s leading security employer for women.”

The company was founded in October 2019 by Paitaridis and former national cyber security advisor Alastair MacGibbon, forming what they claim to be Australia’s largest dedicated cyber security company.