CyberCX attains CREST accreditation

Trans-Tasman security provider CyberCX has been accredited by international not-for-profit security industry body CREST, at its Level 2 standard.

CREST reviewed CyberCX's nine security operations centre services in United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

CyberCX SOCs were rated on organisational environment, customer requirements, technology and tools, event analysis and response, threat intelligence and situational awareness, and securing the physical SOC facility.

“This accreditation is a significant step for CyberCX, and reflects the calibre and efforts of our security teams across the globe," Steve Keating, CyberCX’s executive director for global managed security services, said.

"It has never been more important for companies to have access to the best-in-breed security teams to keep themselves, and the broader community, safe and secure,” Keating added.

The security vendor's director and regional lead for security testing and assurance practice Kristofer Bergamaschi sits on CREST's Australasia council since 2021, along with representatives from KPMG, NCC Group, Interactive, Accenture, Triskele, EY and other companies.