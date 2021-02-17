CyberCX joins industry and government to launch security jobs portal

A consortium of partners, government agencies, a not-for-profit and a job market analytics company have come together to develop an online tool to address a shortage of local security talent.

CyberCX and Accenture have joined forces with AustCyber, US-based analytics software company Burning Glass Technologies and channel community organisation CompTIA to launch an interactive online tool that tracks the Australian security job market in real time and provides data on the talent gap within the sector.



Dubbed CyberSeek, the tool was paid for by through the AustCyber Projects Fund, a $15 million, three-year initiative designed to help the Australian cyber security industry grow and take ideas globally.

It uses data analysis and aggregation tools developed by Accenture, Burning Glass Technologies and CompTIA.

The group said the service would give users the most relevant data and insights for cyber security professionals and job seekers, employers, educators, policymakers and students.

Features include an interactive heatmap of security supply and demand; a career pathway tool which highlights the key transition opportunities between common roles; and a certification and skills guide which calls out the credentials typically required for those roles.

“Cyber security workers protect Australia’s most important assets, from critical infrastructure to enterprise intellectual property, through to the personally identifiable information millions of Australians use to access their bank accounts,” CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said.

“The dangerous shortage of cyber security workers Australia is facing puts our collective digital privacy and infrastructure at risk. As Australia’s largest cyber security provider, we want to play a leading role in helping build a robust and sustainable skills pipeline to drive the industry into the future.”



According to the group, in the 12 months to September 2020 there were over 14,000 job openings for dedicated and related cyber security roles in Australia, but a talent pool half the size of the national average for employers to recruit from.

AustCyber CEO Michelle Price said maintaining and broadening efforts to attract and train workers in cyber security expertise would ensure the future quality of the country's cyber workforce.

“Australia has some of the best cyber talent in the world, but we need to expand the supply of talent coming through the pipeline if we are to have a vibrant and globally competitive economy.



“The launch of CyberSeek ensures key enablers are in place to transition workers. This is an invaluable tool which provides information such as the demand for cyber skills by region across Australia, qualification and certification requirements for cyber roles, indicative salaries and transition pathways and role progression.”

The platform was first piloted in the US by Burning Glass and CompTIA, based on the National Initiative for Cyber Education, a framework that provides common definitions on cyber roles and workers.