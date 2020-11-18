CyberCX launches Queensland operations

By on
CyberCX launches Queensland operations
Alastair MacGibbon and John Paitaridis (CyberCX)

Security services group CyberCX has formally launched its operations in Queensland and announced plans to invest in cyber talent and a security operations centre.

The company’s Queensland business comprises Alcorn Group and Yell IT, both founding companies of CyberCX when it launched last year.

CyberCX plans to increase its cybersecurity staff in Queensland from its current 120 to 200 over the next 18 months, leveraging partnerships with University of Queensland and QUT.

The company will also launch a local branch of the CyberCX Academy to help serve the cyber skills shortage in the region and ensure CyberCX clients are served with the appropriate skills to combat sophisticated and motivated cyber threats.

“Queensland is a key market focus for CyberCX. We are the country’s largest, sovereign cybersecurity player and we are passionate about protecting the communities we serve,” CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said.

“CyberCX is well placed to deliver mission critical cyber security services to Queensland businesses and government leveraging our 600 plus cyber security specialists nationally.”

CyberCX Queensland executive director Chris Carter-Jones said the company was uniquely placed to serve the Queensland market.

“Cyber attackers are increasingly interested in high profile Queensland assets. With leading mining, education, agriculture, financial sectors Queensland makes an attractive target to malicious cyber actors and the consequences could be grave. We are seeing exponential growth in the number of cyber-attacks on local businesses and government agencies,” he said.

“CyberCX has the largest dedicated team of cyber security professionals in the state. We have boots on the ground for our customers when they need us. With an end-to-end service offering we provide a real partnership to Queensland organisations where we work with them to build more resilient cyber security strategies and solutions. Ultimately, our aim is to make the state safer.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
chris carterjones cybercx john paitaridis security

Partner Content

Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre
Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win

Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win
Brisbane MSP delivers COVID screening app to UnitingCare Queensland

Brisbane MSP delivers COVID screening app to UnitingCare Queensland
Govt seeking feedback on $22m 5G initiative

Govt seeking feedback on $22m 5G initiative
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?