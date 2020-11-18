CyberCX launches Queensland operations

Security services group CyberCX has formally launched its operations in Queensland and announced plans to invest in cyber talent and a security operations centre.

The company’s Queensland business comprises Alcorn Group and Yell IT, both founding companies of CyberCX when it launched last year.

CyberCX plans to increase its cybersecurity staff in Queensland from its current 120 to 200 over the next 18 months, leveraging partnerships with University of Queensland and QUT.

The company will also launch a local branch of the CyberCX Academy to help serve the cyber skills shortage in the region and ensure CyberCX clients are served with the appropriate skills to combat sophisticated and motivated cyber threats.

“Queensland is a key market focus for CyberCX. We are the country’s largest, sovereign cybersecurity player and we are passionate about protecting the communities we serve,” CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said.

“CyberCX is well placed to deliver mission critical cyber security services to Queensland businesses and government leveraging our 600 plus cyber security specialists nationally.”

CyberCX Queensland executive director Chris Carter-Jones said the company was uniquely placed to serve the Queensland market.

“Cyber attackers are increasingly interested in high profile Queensland assets. With leading mining, education, agriculture, financial sectors Queensland makes an attractive target to malicious cyber actors and the consequences could be grave. We are seeing exponential growth in the number of cyber-attacks on local businesses and government agencies,” he said.

“CyberCX has the largest dedicated team of cyber security professionals in the state. We have boots on the ground for our customers when they need us. With an end-to-end service offering we provide a real partnership to Queensland organisations where we work with them to build more resilient cyber security strategies and solutions. Ultimately, our aim is to make the state safer.”