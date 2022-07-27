CyberCX launches training academy for cybersecurity pros

Cybersecurity services company CyberCX has launched a cybersecurity training program aimed to deliver 500 new security professionals over the next three years.

CyberCX Academy combines classroom training with practical experience for participants, with cyber security experts from CyberCX serving as mentors.

The company claims CyberCX Academy is the largest private sector training academy for cyber security professionals in Australia, with the aim of developing “world-class homegrown talent from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences to help address the chronic skills shortage facing the cyber security industry.”

Graduates of the program will have certifications across cyber domains including security testing, cloud security, cyber governance, risk and compliance, identity management, digital forensics and incident response.

“The cyber security industry needs to make itself more attractive and more accessible to a wider range of workers. We believe the CyberCX Academy will achieve this,” CyberCX Academy director Rosemary Driscoll said.

“The inaugural CyberCX Academy cohort includes a former chemist, a retail worker and a teacher alongside university and TAFE graduates – it’s a group as diverse as the community we seek to safeguard and serve.”

CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said, “At CyberCX our mission is to secure our communities and that is why we are proud to be making the largest private sector investment in the future of Australia’s cyber security workforce,”.

“The CyberCX Academy will seek to attract a much broader and diverse pool of talent than traditional early careers programs, with pathways available to university and TAFE graduates, school leavers, veterans, as well as people wanting to change careers or re-enter the workforce.”

Paitaridis added the scarcity of a cyber trained workforce is one of the biggest issues facing the economy, which he said needs a step change in investment and approach.

“We look forward to working with government and industry to develop more pathways for Australians to move into this exciting industry characterised by smart, secure jobs,” he said.

In 2020, CyberCX launched scholarships to female students enrolling in a university or TAFE cyber security program, along with a paid internship at the time. The company also partnered with the Australian Women’s Security Network (AWSN) and the Australian Women in Security Awards.

Last week, Microsoft also launched its own skills program, Cyber Security Microsoft Traineeship Program, in partnership with AustCyber. The tech giant also partnered with University of Technology Sydney (UTS) for a Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation course.

Earlier this month, Accenture Australia partnered with The Red Cross to provide free digital skills training to 200 refugees who recently arrived in Western Australia.