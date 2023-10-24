CyberCX NZ appoints Tim Sewell as CEO, Brett Moore joins board

Trans-Tasman security provider CyberCX has announced changes to its executive leadership team in New Zealand.

Brett Moore, chief executive of CyberCX New Zealand, will transition to a board director role for the company.

Meanwhile, the current chief operating officer Tim Sewell will step into the role of chief executive.

Moore has 25 years of experience in the IT sector, having spent the last two as chief executive of CyberCX New Zealand following a 14-year stint at Insomnia Security, where he became CEO in September 2020.

“Brett has served with distinction as the leader of our New Zealand business," CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said.

"He has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will continue to be of significant value to CyberCX and our customers as he takes up his board director role with CyberCX New Zealand.”

"We are excited about the leadership announcements and confident we are ideally placed for the next phase of growth and expansion in the New Zealand market.”

Sewell has served as chief operating officer of CyberCX New Zealand since 2021, working closely with Moore as the company’s capabilities have expanded to meet growing market demand in New Zealand.

He commences as chief executive in mid-November, bringing to the role over 20 years of experience in the Australia and New Zealand cybersecurity sector.

“I’m excited and energised for the next phase of the CyberCX journey in New Zealand and across the Tasman, where we are seeing significant demand from businesses and government for support to improve their cyber resilience and accelerate their digital transformations,” Sewell said.

Today’s announcement follows the recent appointment of Dan Richardson to the role of executive director, strategy and risk at CyberCX New Zealand.

Richardson joined CyberCX having previously held senior roles in the National Cyber Security Centre and Westpac New Zealand, where he was chief information security officer.