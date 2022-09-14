CyberCX secures multiyear deal with Water Corporation WA

Cybersecurity services company CyberCX has secured a three-year deal with Water Corporation WA to provide security services.

CyberCX will deliver a security operations centre (SOC) and managed security services out of its Perth facility to bolster the utility’s security technology platform, including endpoint, network and cloud based controls.

CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said, “CyberCX is committed to securing our communities and pleased to be the cyber security partner of choice for Water Corporation.”

“We’ve invested in building a world class SOC capability in Western Australia and I am delighted we are able to deliver this important capability to our critical infrastructure, resources, commercial and government customers in WA.”

In the announcement, CyberCX said it was chosen by Water Corporation for its ability to provide a cohesive detect and respond capability across both the SOC and CMS elements of the contract. The company added its capability, scale and local focus were key differentiators, along with demonstrated experience in the critical infrastructure and utility sector in Western Australia and nationally.

“I am excited to work with Water Corporation as CyberCX’s WA presence expands to over 120 cyber security professionals delivering services to Western Australian organisations,” CyberCX executive director Steve Schupp said.

“Water Corporation’s decision to award this contract to a local service provider supports cyber security jobs for Western Australians. Both our organisations are committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion in our industry, and this partnership creates positive outcomes for the Western Australian community.”

Water Corporation is Western Australia’s principal supplier of water, wastewater and drainage services, servicing some two million consumers in the state.

In July, CyberCX launched CyberCX Academy, a cybersecurity training program aimed to deliver 500 new security professionals over the next three years.

In June, CyberCX acquired Sydney-based cloud security professional services firm and a multi-cloud specialist Tracer Cloud.