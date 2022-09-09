CyberRisk, Trustwave, Exclusive Networks score LogRhythm Partner of the Year nods

CyberRisk, Trustwave, Exclusive Networks score LogRhythm Partner of the Year nods

American cybersecurity software developer LogRhythm honoured its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand with its 2022 Partner of the Year Awards.

Perth-based Seamless Intelligence was awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Year while Melbourne-headquartered IPSec scored MSSP of the Year. 

“Being recognised as the MVP of the year is validation of the hard work and dedication of our team in ensuring we deliver value to our customers through exceptional service,” said Christopher Bolan, managing director of Seamless Intelligence.

Optus Trustwave was awarded Gold Reseller of the Year and Melbourne-based CyberRisk was named Services Authorised Partner of the Year – Pacific.

Exclusive Networks Australia took home the Distributor of the Year award for Australia while Chillisoft was named Distributor of the Year for New Zealand.

“We will continue to go above and beyond to drive both market awareness and sales growth for LogRhythm and look forward our continued success," Exclusive Networks ANZ general manager Lisa Stockwell said. 

Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh explained that this is the company’s third year in a row receiving this recognition, stating it is a “testament in reality to the skills and experience which we have invested in to bring the best security technologies to market,” and that “the award reflects the success of this strategy and our commitment to deliver customer value”.

Commenting on the winners, LogRhythm vice president of worldwide channels Gary Abad said, “LogRhythm’s dedicated partner community is one of the major factors contributing to our incredible momentum in Australia and New Zealand.”

“We congratulate all our partner award winners and thank them and our entire channel community for their hard work and dedication to serving our mutual customers with the industry’s leading security operations solutions. We are looking forward to another outstanding year ahead in Australia and New Zealand.”

