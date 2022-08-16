Cybersecurity firm Darktrace confirms talks with private equity firm Thoma Bravo

By on
British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer.

Darktrace said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of an offer or its terms.

As per the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Thoma Bravo has until Sept. 12 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or say it will walk away.

Thoma Bravo declined to comment.

Founded in 2013, Darktrace specialises in AI-powered cyber-defence solutions, with offerings for cloud, applications, email, endpoint, zero trust, operational technology and network security.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis and Rosalba O'Brien)

