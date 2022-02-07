Cybersecurity ISV ArchTIS names Nick Main as its new chief security officer

Cybersecurity ISV ArchTIS names Nick Main as its new chief security officer
Nick Main (ArchTIS)

ASX-listed secure data collaboration software vendor ArchTIS has announced it has appointed Nick Main as its new chief security officer.

Main, who also retains his chief architect role, will succeed ArchTIS founder Bruce Talbot, who will transition into retirement.

Talbot founded ArchTIS in 2005 after developing an information sharing platform to host classified information from the United States and Australian governments. He has served a number of roles within the company like chief technology officer and chief architect in addition to CSO.

In the Canberra-based company’s ASX announcement, it stated Main’s role as CSO would complement his current responsibilities as chief architect and is part of its strategy of having security risk managed as a foundation of its information management strategy, product development and data centric security program.

“The archTIS board recognises information security as one of our top priorities, and the importance of protecting our company and client’s assets,” ArchTIS chief executive and managing director Daniel Lai said.

“With his deep domain expertise in securing government and defence environments, Nick is perfectly suited to lead ArchTIS’ security and information strategy and practices to meet our mission of being trusted to safeguard the world’s most sensitive information.”

ArchTIS said Main is well positioned to lead the company’s security program following his 20 years of senior level experience in Australian Government, Defence and law enforcement managing technology strategy, security, architecture, technical consultancy, and high tempo technical project delivery within complex and high security environments.

Main joined ArchTIS in 2018 as chief architect after working in a number of Government agencies in CTO, architect and management roles.

Last year, ArchTIS acquired the software division of cybersecurity services provider Cipherpoint for $1.4 billion, adding staff, contracts, intellectual property of cybersecurity software, and an office in Europe. Cipherpoint has since changed its name to Brace168, its services division.

