Cybersecurity vendor Trellix signs Ingram Micro as ANZ distributor

Cybersecurity software vendor Trellix has appointed Ingram Micro as its distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the distribution agreement, the two companies will come together to form the Trellix Centre of Excellence, which will offer dedicated technical, sales, and marketing headcount, 24/7 support, training and resources on Trellix’s XDR product platform and partner enablement to customers across the region.

The agreement also expands on Trellix’s global relationship with Ingram Micro, with similar arrangements already existing in the US and in some European countries.

“The XDR market is an exciting area for us to continue building in ANZ and we believe that by combining our heritage, resources, and expertise with Trellix, we can provide comprehensive security solutions in the market, enabling organisations to remediate against cybercrimes,” Ingram Micro ANZ chief executive Tim Ament said.

“Distribution plays a critical role in growing and developing our partner ecosystem in ANZ," Trellix APJ managing director for channels and alliances Sam Henderson said.

“As today’s organisations constantly struggle with the volume and frequency of cyberattacks, the Trellix Centre of Excellence we are building with Ingram Micro brings people, processes, and technology together to enhance security efficacy and confidence for our partners and customers.”

Ament added the agreement further bolsters Ingram Micro’s cybersecurity offerings in ANZ.

“In 2022 we introduced the Cybersecurity Practice Builder, supporting our resellers in building their capabilities in the crucial cybersecurity space,” he added.

“The wider the portfolio of technologies and solutions we make available, the better partners can accurately and cost-effectively meet the cybersecurity requirements of their individual customers.”

Last year, FireEye and McAfee Enterprise renamed their XDR business as Trellix to have a new name that better reflects their operations.