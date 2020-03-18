Cylance ANZ boss promoted to lead BlackBerry Spark

By on
Cylance ANZ boss promoted to lead BlackBerry Spark
Jason Duerden.

BlackBerry has expanded Cylance ANZ boss Jason Duerden’s role to include the management of BlackBerry Spark, the vendor’s unified endpoint security platform.

Duerden assumes the new role of BlackBerry Spark ANZ managing director after close to three years leading Cylance in the region.

CRN understands the appointment is part of a reshuffling of BlackBerry’s senior leadership across Asia Pacific. CRN has contacted BlackBerry for further details.

Duerden joined Cylance in 2017 as the company’s first ANZ channel chief, and was later promoted to country manager that same year. He retained the role after the company was acquired by BlackBerry in January 2019.

Duerden was promoted again in July 2019 as ANZ regional director, before moving to his current role with BlackBerry Spark in March 2020.

Prior to joining Cylance, Duerden was the enterprise business development manager at Cylance partner Aquion from 2015 to 2017.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
blackberry blackberry spark cylance jason duerden security

Most Read Articles

DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion

DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion
ASG goes shopping

ASG goes shopping
What the govt's stimulus means for the channel

What the govt's stimulus means for the channel
CyberCX announces scholarship for women in cyber security

CyberCX announces scholarship for women in cyber security
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?