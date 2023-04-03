Cythera takes out Rapid7 APAC partner of the year award

Managed security services provider Cythera has been honoured as Rapid7's Asia-Pacific partner of the year, at the vendor's global awards event.

Cythera co-founder Tim Sank said the award is not only a validation of the company's collective efforts, but also a motivation to continue to deliver best-in-class security solutions to help protect businesses across the APAC region.

Other Australia-New Zealand companies honoured at Rapid7's awards were Datacom who was named vulnerability management partner of the year, and Cyber Risk which took out the APAC emerging partner of the year gong.

Meanhile, Sydney based consultancy The Missing Link won APAC hightest customer retention of the year.

Cyber security company DGplex, which won Rapid7's partner of the year award last year, was named cloud security partner of the year.

Triskele Labs was Rapid7's managed services partner (MSP) of the year, and Melbourne's Blue Apache the APAC detection and response partner of the year.

On top of the six ANZ companies, Rapid7 feted 19 partners from North America, and Europe/Middle East/Africa who are members of the security vendor's PACT program.