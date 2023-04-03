Cythera takes out Rapid7 APAC partner of the year award

By on
Cythera takes out Rapid7 APAC partner of the year award

Managed security services provider Cythera has been honoured as Rapid7's Asia-Pacific partner of the year, at the vendor's global awards event.

Cythera co-founder Tim Sank said the award is not only a validation of the company's collective efforts, but also a motivation to continue to deliver best-in-class security solutions to help protect businesses across the APAC region.

Other Australia-New Zealand companies honoured at Rapid7's awards were Datacom who was named vulnerability management partner of the year, and Cyber Risk which took out the APAC emerging partner of the year gong.

Meanhile, Sydney based consultancy The Missing Link won APAC hightest customer retention of the year.

Cyber security company DGplex, which won Rapid7's partner of the year award last year, was named cloud security partner of the year.

Triskele Labs was Rapid7's managed services partner (MSP) of the year, and Melbourne's Blue Apache the APAC detection and response partner of the year.

On top of the six ANZ companies, Rapid7 feted 19 partners from North America, and Europe/Middle East/Africa who are members of the security vendor's PACT program.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
blue apache cyber risk cythera datacom dgplex mssp rapid7 security the missing link triskele labs

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken
Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program

Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program
Sydney IT boss dodges jail time

Sydney IT boss dodges jail time
Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?