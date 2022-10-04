Cyware signs Orca Tech as ANZ distributor

Cybersecurity technology provider Cyware has partnered with cybersecurity solutions distributor Orca Tech to offer their threat intelligence solutions in ANZ.

Cyware provides Cyber Fusion Centre capability for governments, enterprises and MSSPs, enabling them to proactively address advanced threats at industry leading speed and scale. The company is also a platform provider for threat intelligence sharing across information sharing and analysis organisations and centres and CERTs.

Orca Tech general manager ANZ Craig Ashwood said, “Our partnership with Cyware will enable us to deliver a suite of proven Cyber Fusion, threat intelligence, low-code security automation and Collective Defence solutions to help our partners and MSSPs by improving their cybersecurity operations and unlocking more value from the cyber solutions that they have deployed today."

Ashwood stated that cybersecurity concerns are a focal point for enterprises and MSSPs due to the changing cyberthreat environment and its impacts on organisations, regardless of their industry, scale or geographic location.

Cyware head of ANZ Kevin Vanhaelen said, "Cybersecurity concerns are growing across all critical industries as we continue to witness the rise of sophisticated nation-state actors and ransomware groups. Along with a cyber skills gap faced by organisations, a fast paced and highly dynamic environment, increased regulation and notification obligations, the growing impact of cyber risks has created a challenging scenario for security teams.”

Last year, Cyware expanded into the Asia Pacific and Japan region and opened an office in Singapore.

"Together, Cyware and Orca Tech will help enterprises and MSSPs in the ANZ region leverage quality, timely, and highly curated cyber threat intelligence that enriches proactive decision making, as well as real-time collaboration and communication capabilities. Cyware's next-gen SOC cyber fusion solutions, along with the reach of Orca Tech, will boost security integration, build threat response capabilities using low-code automation, and drive change through security collaboration at scale," Vanhaelen said.

Orca Tech has recently become a distributor for Zscaler for A/NZ in 2021, SentinelOne in Australia in 2022, and Absolute Software earlier in 2022. Orca Tech has now added Cyware to this list, becoming part of Cyware’s Technology Partner Program.

Cyware said the partnership with Orca Tech will provide them with cyber security operatives across ANZ with strong platform capabilities that will automate and orchestrate existing technology investments while reducing risk and operational footprint.