D-Link enhances MSP offering

D-Link has added new features to it’s managed service provider networking solution Nuclias Cloud, adding new integrations with Purple, Stampede and Fydelia.

The Purple integration is for guest login to Wi-Fi networks through social media logins or forms. This allows the collection of customer data through an opt-in system. If the user gives permission, companies are able to promote products to friends on their social network.

The Stampede Smart Guest Wi-Fi integration increases the number of users on the platform, while integration with the Fydelia external captive portal is designed for venues to improve marketing initiatives.

D-Link said it plans to further expand and augment the functionality of Nuclias Cloud by building a complete ecosystem around its Nuclias Cloud platform.

“As D-Link’s flagship solution, long-term enhancements to Nuclias are essential to help businesses take full control of their digital transformation. Working with new and dynamic organisations ensures we can react quickly to market needs.” D-link’s chairman John Lee said.

“We’re happy to announce integrations with a number of selected Partners that enhance the value proposition of our platform for all business users. With solutions and tools addressing the requirements for Guest Wi-Fi and Hospitality needs, these partnerships provide opportunities for MSP’s to easily integrate larger chains of business into the Nuclias Cloud solution.”

The vendor has also introduced single sign on to connect its Nuclias Cloud and Nuclias Connect platforms through one portal for Cloud and non-Cloud customers to manage networks.

The company’s Integrated Captive Portal now has Twitter and Weibo authentication and guest access has been enhanced with SMS Integration using Twillio for one time passwords.

The vendor also introduced an External Captive Portal (ECP) configuration for the hospitality and retail industry. D-Link said it would help retain customer loyalty and redirect to a dedicated Captive Portal for discount vouchers, user authentication and user management.

D-Link said the solution also recently achieved a TRUSTe Privacy certification for compliance with all recognised laws and regulatory standards.