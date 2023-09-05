D-Link expands Dynamic Supplies distie deal to NZ

Networking vendor D-Link has expanded its distribution agreement with Dynamic Supplies Technology to include both Australia and New Zealand.

The deal covers the full range of D-Link products, with a particular focus on the commercial and business offerings like cloud managed network solution Nuclias Cloud.

“We are delighted to be appointed as the new D-Link distributor for New Zealand,” Dynamic Supplies NZ general manager Marie Helm said.

“D-Link is such an iconic, well-established brand in New Zealand and we look forward to providing the reseller community with the legendary customer service and logistics excellence that all customers depend upon.”

“The D-Link and Dynamic Supplies teams have proactively worked well in Australia growing our business each quarter since the inception of the relationship," D-Link ANZ managing director Graeme Reardon said.

"As a result of this collaboration and the opportunity to further develop our NZ business, we have elected to expand our relationship to the Dynamic Supplies NZ business also.”

“Over the past two years, we have seen this common ethos of legendary customer service in action when collaborating with the Dynamic Supplies Australia team and our mutual customers, and as such, with the same inherent DNA also embedded within the New Zealand business, it was really quite an easy decision for D-Link to expand the relationship.”

“We look forward to working closely with the Dynamic Supplies team in NZ to expand our D-Link Partner Rewards Program, which currently consists of over 2000 Reseller and MSP partners in Australia, to the NZ market."

"Appointing Dynamic Supplies NZ also provides D-Link the opportunity to bring our highly regarded Certified Networking Training Programs to the New Zealand partner community. Combined with Pre-Sales and Technical support options available to support the Dynamic Supplies team and their customers, we look forward to building solid growth across New Zealand by offering reliable and value-for-money product and service innovations to partners, combined with driving ASPs, margins and profitability up for them also.”