D-Link launches cloud networking solution for MSPs

Networking vendor D-Link has launched its Nuclias Cloud managed networking solution for managed services providers in Australia and New Zealand.

Nuclias Cloud helps enable MSPs help businesses of all sizes remotely set up, configure, monitor, troubleshoot, and manage network infrastructure, including wi-fi access points and network switches, across multiple sites anytime, anywhere.

The solution is available to MSPs on a month-to-month basis with no lock-in contract.

For a limited time due to COVID-19, D-Link also suspended all monthly billing for both new and existing Nuclias Cloud MSPs for at least Q2 2020.

MSPs are able to set how they can bill customers, whether they want to charge upfront, monthly, annually or a combination of each. D-Link charges MSPs monthly for usage in arrears only instead of being locked in long-term contracts.

D-Link ANZ managing director Graeme Reardon said, “MSPs need a powerful and scalable solution with which they can manage their customers' networks from a single pane of glass, and Nuclias Cloud provides exactly that.”

“With the flexibility of no lock in contracts, local stock, zero-touch provisioning and an intuitive, scalable dashboard that provides the MSP a view across their entire customer network, all whilst being hosted locally in Australia.”

Some additional features of Nuclias Cloud include cure role-based administration system, auditable change logs, authentication via captive portal, 802.1x, RADIUS server, automated network monitoring, and Facebook and Google login support for guest Wi-Fi access.