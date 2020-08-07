Dark fibre wholesaler Nexthop launches multi-gigabit to the premises service

Dark fibre and IP transit wholesaler Nexthop has launched a multi-gigabit to the premises internet service on its network.

The service is a symmetric 10Gb download and 10Gb upload internet access product available in Nexthop’s access networks in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth central business districts.

Nexthop head of channel and alliances Djeffri Setiawan said the service was a rarity in the Australian market and could open up a host of new opportunities to the company’s channel partners.

“This platform will enable partners to deliver improved connectivity as well as an array of services from the customer premises into hyper-scaled environments,” Setiawan said.

“In an age of multi-gigabit Wi-Fi, bandwidth-hungry and latency-sensitive applications and SD-WAN platforms, we believe there will be high demand for this service.”

Nexthop chief technical officer Joe Wooller said the company’s network was built with the multi-gigabit world in mind, and that the company’s ownership of the fibre network combined with a locally-based support team is an advantage over the competition.

“Our architecture is such that bandwidth to the premises is limited only by the optics used in the data centre,” Wooller said.

“We can rapidly provision symmetrical, ultra-high bandwidth, low latency services to support partners and their customers.”