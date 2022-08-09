Data centre company DXN Limited taps OrionVM for rack-to-cloud solution

Australian data centre company DXN Limited has tapped infrastructure-as-a-service provider OrionVM for a hosted cloud solution.

Called DXN Cloud, OrionVM calls the offering Australia’s first full rack-to-cloud solution aiming to provide DXN customers a streamlined route to hybrid cloud through customisable cloud services. It is hosted in DXN’s Tier-III certified facility in Sydney Olympic Park.

In addition to hybrid cloud, DXN Cloud also facilitates the deployment of public and private cloud solutions, and also offers managed services providers integration with a rebrandable portal and out-of-the-box cloud environment.

DXN Cloud is based on OrionVM’s Micro Point of Presence (MicroPoPs) white-label offering for data centres, internet service providers and hosting providers, which allows them to launch their own cloud offering closer to their customers.

“We collaborated with the OrionVM team to integrate their cloud stack with our data centre innovations. This end-to-end solution is an Australian first,” DXN chief executive Shalini Lagrutta said.

“We’re looking for partners to grow together with DXN on our cloud journey. We see strong partnership opportunities with local MSPs looking to grow their product offerings and add value to the DXN ecosystem.”

OrionVM chief executive Sheng Yeo said, “The DXN Cloud is a great example of two Australian innovators working together to deploy a really appealing offering to the market.”

“With the addition of our MicroPoP offerings, data centres like DXN can now launch their own cloud offering alongside their core data centre products. This benefits both the provider and their customer base with the technology and price advantages of OrionVM’s cloud technology stack.”

Speaking to CRN, Yeo said OrionVM considers the offering “Australia first” because both companies are Australian and had worked together to build a solution.

“Usually if you look at solutions built today, it might be an Australian data centre with an American tech vendor or a local software play but hosted on an American-headquartered colocation provider as well,” he said.

“A lot of the value we’ve been able to get with DXN is that they built, designed and fabricated their data centres in Australia, and OrionVM wrote all the software in Sydney to create an end-to-end Australia-built solution.”.

In its announcement, DXN said it chose the Australian cloud provider for its unique cloud architecture and its easy to deploy and manage hybrid cloud solution that integrates seamlessly with co-located hardware and bare metal infrastructure.

DXN said it has signed a number of customers onto DXN Cloud, including Sydney-based managed services provider Onshoring.

"We love that this entire solution was built from the ground up by two Aussie businesses,” Onshoring head of marketing and client acquisition Natalie Houlahan said.

“The cloud platform has been reliable and fast, and is backed by a knowledgeable local team that's always available to help. I'm excited about the ecosystem of technology providers and look forward to working together with DXN to deliver innovative solutions to customers throughout Australia.”

Last week, DXN announced it was set to be acquired by Singapore-based FLOW Digital Infrastructure for $26 million.