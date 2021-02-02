Data integration vendor Talend bolsters local leadership with new sales director

By on
Data integration vendor Talend bolsters local leadership with new sales director
Ben Goreaux

Data management solutions vendor Talend has appointed Ben Goreux as its regional sales director for Australia.

Based in Melbourne, Goreux is responsible for driving business development and growth in Australia and New Zealand, including Talend’s cloud offering into strategic and enterprise markets.

"Ben has broad experience in data and cloud technology solutions involving large and demanding digital transformation projects," Talend ANZ regional vice president Mark Fazackerley said.

"The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for organisations to be able to rely on trusted data to maintain their business-as-usual operations and execute on their digital transformation projects.

“Ben's focus, together with his experience and expertise, will be to accelerate the overall growth of our regional revenue based on engagement with enterprise and strategic clients, maintaining and enhancing customer and partner satisfaction, and attracting and keeping the best talent."

Goreux was hired out of data and analytics vendor Sisense, where he was Asia-Pacific account director from June 2019 to August 2020. He also held a number of sales and management roles at Oracle, Microsoft, PeopleSoft and Ariba across both Australia and Europe.

Commenting on his appointment, Goreux said, “Joining Talend at this time is full of opportunities, both in the development of new data-driven strategies for organisations and in strengthening leading collaboration with our strategic partners.”

“I'm excited to be joining Talend as the company’s highly strategic team in place in Australia has already proven its value and our growth potential is driving expansion plans."

Goreux's hiring closely follows the appointment of Mark Fazackerley as regional vice president for ANZ, replacing Steve Singer, who left in late 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ben goreux mark fazackerley software talend

Partner Content

The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location
Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs

Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?