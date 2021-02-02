Data integration vendor Talend bolsters local leadership with new sales director

Data management solutions vendor Talend has appointed Ben Goreux as its regional sales director for Australia.

Based in Melbourne, Goreux is responsible for driving business development and growth in Australia and New Zealand, including Talend’s cloud offering into strategic and enterprise markets.

"Ben has broad experience in data and cloud technology solutions involving large and demanding digital transformation projects," Talend ANZ regional vice president Mark Fazackerley said.

"The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for organisations to be able to rely on trusted data to maintain their business-as-usual operations and execute on their digital transformation projects.

“Ben's focus, together with his experience and expertise, will be to accelerate the overall growth of our regional revenue based on engagement with enterprise and strategic clients, maintaining and enhancing customer and partner satisfaction, and attracting and keeping the best talent."

Goreux was hired out of data and analytics vendor Sisense, where he was Asia-Pacific account director from June 2019 to August 2020. He also held a number of sales and management roles at Oracle, Microsoft, PeopleSoft and Ariba across both Australia and Europe.

Commenting on his appointment, Goreux said, “Joining Talend at this time is full of opportunities, both in the development of new data-driven strategies for organisations and in strengthening leading collaboration with our strategic partners.”

“I'm excited to be joining Talend as the company’s highly strategic team in place in Australia has already proven its value and our growth potential is driving expansion plans."

Goreux's hiring closely follows the appointment of Mark Fazackerley as regional vice president for ANZ, replacing Steve Singer, who left in late 2020.