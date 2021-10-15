Data management vendor Syniti appoints Marc Fenton as ANZ delivery head amid 800 percent growth

Enterprise data management vendor Syniti has appointed a new head of delivery for Australia and New Zealand with Marc Fenton taking the role to oversee the company’s growth in the region.

The company said in a statement that it saw 800 percent software growth in ANZ in the first half of this year, driven by the acceleration of digital transformation.

Fenton is tasked with setting and implementing a strategy for Syniti, managing the ANZ team and working with its partners on delivering solutions to end users.

Syniti provides a range of data management solutions with a focus on re-use and full capability in a single platform, the company said.

“What we are seeing from the market suggests that Syniti’s unique platform approach, focusing on metadata and re-use of data knowledge, allows organisations to effectively improve management of data regardless of what system it resides in,” explained Syniti ANZ vice president Frankie Steel.

He moved to Syniti from his most recent role as head of technology at the Australian Agriculture Company (AACo) and has held leadership roles at a Deloitte, Price Waterhouse Coopers and Rio Tinto.

“Data is a crucial component of any digital transformation journey. It is no surprise that most transformation initiatives fail, owing to data-related issues. With only 30 percent of digital transformation initiatives in ANZ succeeding in 2020, there is a significant opportunity for Syniti to help organisations harness the true value of their data,” Fenton said.

Syniti recently appointed Tech Data as its distributor for its Syniti Data Replication product.

“Our partner eco-system is key to long term and sustainable growth. We understand that customers often want a single point of responsibility for transformation projects, and we are enabling that by training and building capability on our platform. It also allows us to scale to meet the significant increase in demand we are seeing,” Steel said.

“From a partner perspective, Syniti’s Knowledge Platform offers them a predictable and repeatable platform and methodology to help accelerate and de-risk large complex transformation projects. We are seeing that partners are starting to embed Syniti software into their core migration and data practices.”