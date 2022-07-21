Data management vendor Syniti names Marcus Scott as ANZ boss

Enterprise data management vendor Syniti has named Marcus Scott as its vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

Scott, who was hired from big four consulting firm PwC, will replace ANZ head of delivery Marc Fenton, who left the company in December 2021 to join investment company PPK Group.

As VP of sales, Scott is responsible for the vendor’s growth in the region. He will be based in Sydney and will report to Syniti Asia-Pacific and Japan president Gordon Lam.

“With a vastly experienced leader in Marcus, we now have the right pieces in place to dominate the market in ANZ. This region is a priority focus area for Syniti, one where we foresee strong growth potential,” Lam said.

“Therefore it is gratifying to have someone of Marcus’ calibre fill the role, and we are extremely confident in our ongoing success across the region.”

Scott was most recently a director at PwC from 2021 to 2022, and briefly as APJ managing director of Germany-headquartered Natuvion prior to that. He also worked at IT service management company Schneider-Neureither & Partner (SNP) SE from 2003 to 2021 across Australia, Germany and Switzerland, most recently as Australia managing director from 2019 to 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Scott said, “The pandemic was the catalyst for a vast majority of ANZ businesses to prioritising the shift to a digital-first strategy. I’m excited to join Syniti to expand the company’s position as an innovative software house that offers customers and partners an end-to-end software portfolio to support digital data transformation programs.

“In this way, Syniti becomes a software company that offers additional solutions in the areas of digital data transformation (any-to-any). This takes us beyond Syniti's enterprise data management products and services, thereby opening new growth markets for the company across the ANZ region.”

“When considering the role of data in the optimal digital transformation, it is essential to take into account not only the extract, transform and load processes of collecting, cleaning and reformatting the data – it is equally important to consider the eventual analysis and the addition of any new data being ingested in real-time, right across the entire enterprise.

“Getting this right from the very start will have a positive effect on our customers’ decision-making, business operations and their ongoing digital transformation strategies.”

In October 2021, Syniti appointed Fenton as ANZ head of delivery amid an 800 percent growth in the region at the time, citing the acceleration of digital transformation.

In June the same year, the vendor appointed Tech Data as its first distributor for Australia and Asia-Pacific.

Syniti uses AI-driven software for its enterprise data management platform, Syniti Data Replication. The platform can be deployed over cloud, on-premises and hybrid models to strengthen data and analytics capabilities.