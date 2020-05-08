Data#3 and Lenovo team up for student training

Data#3 has partnered with Deakin University to promote a digital technology curriculum for students and teachers.

Using Lenovo devices, students and teachers were introduced to IoT technology as part of a three-year pilot from 2019-2021 which focuses on disadvantaged schools in South West Victoria.

In early March, prior to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and subsequent lockdown, students from a rural Victorian primary school visited the Warrnambool campus of Deakin University for a day focused on using technology to design and code.

The students were introduced to elements of digital technology and then used their new skills to assist teachers with the tech. Teachers from a number of schools throughout southwest Victoria participated, as part of professional learning in line with the national Digital Technologies curriculum.

The project, titled Kids Teaching Teachers Digital Technologies, was funded by Data #3 in a partnership with Lenovo, in what the companies described as a commitment to foster professional learning and improve digital advocacy for teachers.

Primary school students were introduced to simple microcontrollers with motion sensors, which they learned how to code. The final prototypes were aptly named ‘petometers:’ step counters for their personal pets.

Prototypes for use on a variety of animals were constructed and tested. The students then explained to the teachers how the technology worked and helped them create their own step counters.

The research project, facilitated through Deakin University, was established to provide meaningful and accessible professional digital learning to teachers, the company said in a statement.

Data #3's Lenovo national practice manager Taryn Trass described the excitement within the company for the project.

“The role of technology in student learning only continues to grow, and we’re proud to be able to help bring these learning opportunities to students and teachers alike."

Deakin University associate professor Julianne Lynch said: “Skills in designing and evaluating digital technologies are essential for students, both as potential vocational skills and for productive and critical participation in society.”

“Additionally, the digital technologies curriculum promotes character traits and thinking skills necessary for problem-solving and innovation, that are important for students regardless of the pathways they choose,” she said.

Data#3 has been a Lenovo partner since 2005.