Data#3 and Reivernet win big at Aruba APJ awards

ASX-listed, Brisbane-headquartered, managed services provider Data#3 and Sydney-headquartered network specialists Reivernet have scored gongs at Aruba's APJ FY22 Partner Awards ceremony.

Data#3 won the As-a-Service Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row and Reivernet took home the Hospitality Partner of the Year.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, hosted the conference virtually.

Data#3 national practice manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Aruba Paula Fountain said in a release that “we are thrilled to be acknowledged as the APJ ‘as a Service Partner of the Year for the second time in a row.

“This recognition is testament to the amazing support from our local Aruba team and the joint efforts and investment in building capability and momentum in our Aruba GreenLake solution offerings.”

“Our intentional focus on ‘as a Service’ ensures there is a balance between technology and business outcomes for all our customers, and we pay careful consideration to customer experience throughout the full lifecycle, based on these consumption-based offerings," Data#3 chief customer officer John Tan said.

The company said in last week that it expected its before tax net profit for the first half of FY23 to be "near the top end of the $21 million to $25 million."

In November 2022, Data#3 was awarded the 2022 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award by the Frost & Sullivan Institute, due to the company’s balance of financial growth, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance.

The same month Data#3 was also named as the 2022 Cisco Global Security Partner of the Year.

In February 2022, Data#3 was tapped by Adelaide-based Westminster School to deploy Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure to replace its IT systems.

During November 2021, Data#3 teamed up with India-headquartered MSSP SecurityHQ to bolster its managed security services.

April 2021 saw Data#3 score a deal to deliver a networking solution for the redeveloped Sydney Football Stadium, as part of an $828 million project.