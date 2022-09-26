Data#3 appoints Brendan Merry as general manager for software solutions business

Brendan Merry (Data#3)

Managed services provider Data#3 has appointed Brendan Merry to lead its software solutions business.

Merry will replace Jelaine Doncaster, who joined the Australia and New Zealand operations of global IT services firm SoftwareONE in August as its managing director.

As general manager, Merry will be responsible for the strategic and operational direction of the Software Solutions division, as well as increase its sales. He will report to Data#3 chief customer officer John Tan.

“I’m immensely proud to be appointed to this position,” Merry said.

“Since I joined Data#3 almost 15 years ago, we successfully navigated the changing landscape with our vendors to solve customer challenges. I am honoured to lead our significant Software Solutions business through this next era as we continue to evolve our approach to meet our customers’ changing requirements.”

Merry was most recently Data#3’s manager for Queensland, Northern Territory and Pacific Islands sales, a role he held since 2011. Prior to that, he was an account executive for the company’s licensing solutions division from 2008 to 2011.

Before Data#3, Merry also worked at telco Commander from 2007 to 2008, Brisbane hosting company Emantra from 2006 to 2007, and IBM partner LANSA from 2001 to 2005.

Commenting on the appointment, Tan said, “I’m delighted to welcome Brendan to the Data#3 leadership team.”

“Brendan brings significant knowledge of our Software Solutions business, along with a background in business to the role. Working with Brendan and the General Manager for Infrastructure Solutions, we aim to deliver a customer-centric sales strategy which focuses on customer outcomes, improved customer experience, ultimately driving profitability for the business.

“I look forward to working with Brendan in this capacity.”

Doncaster, who led Data#3's Software Solutions business since 2015, replaced SoftwareONE ANZ boss Stuart Hogben, who joined fellow managed services provider Interactive in March this year.

