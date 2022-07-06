Data#3, ASI Solutions and more join WA’s PC supply panel

Australian resellers have secured spots on the WA government’s lucrative Common Use Arrangement panel for device hardware.

The nine suppliers of the panel are Data#3, Acer, ASI Solutions, CDM, EDsys Computers, Moncrieff Technology Solutions, Solutions I.T, Stott and Hoare, and Winthrop Australia.



By joining the panel, agencies can contract them as suppliers to provide computer and mobile devices.

The Common Use Arrangement panel, first introduced by the WA government in 2015, governs which suppliers can sell which brands of desktops, notebooks, tablets and other computing and mobile devices, to which agencies.

Data#3 specifically will supplying Apple, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Panasonic and Samsung products under the scheme.

Data#3 WA state general manager Kingsley McGarrigle said the company won the contract because it can support agencies with configuration, installation and disposal and because its procurement model allows agencies to bundle multiple vendor products to maximise the value of their investment.

“Our key differentiator is our approach. It reduces complexity and adds value by minimising total cost of ownership over the life of devices, accessories and mobile assets. Our local team of specialists are dedicated to ensuring the WA government achieves their business objectives and we look forward to working with them as part of this panel,” McGarrigle said.

“We also plan to continue to place further significant investment locally to facilitate the growing demand for warehousing, configuration and integration services. Our aim is to further strengthen the supply chain so that WA businesses, government entities and corporate organisations can reduce costs while increasing efficiency.”

ASI Solutions director Justin Lowe said, "ASI Solutions is extremely proud and excited to be working with the Western Australian Government on the recently announced CUA Panel."

"With a core focus on Modern Workplace and lifecycle management of devices, we are excited to be offering our already established and proven full range of Professional Services across the state.”

Lowe added providing government solutions had been a cornerstone of ASI Solutions offerings for over three decades.

“We’re seen not only as a supplier, but as a trusted advisor to government departments throughout the country. Working with Local, State and Federal Departments, including NFPs, for over 35 years has proven that we have the skills, technical ability, and trust to deliver highly successful solutions time and time again.”

“The contract win is another milestone for ASI Solutions as it continues to grow from strength to strength with the business now doing over $150 million of revenues across Australia and New Zealand."