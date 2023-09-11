Data#3 board chair Richard Anderson to retire

Data#3's board in 2019, including Mark Gray (second from left) and Richard Anderson (fourth from left).

Managed services giant Data#3 has announced that board chair Richard Anderson will retire at the end of October, with Mark Gray named as his replacement.

The ASX-listed firm said Anderson will not stand for reelection at the company’s upcoming 2023 annual general meeting (AGM) on 31 October 2023, and Gray will take his new role following the AGM’s completion.

“The company has never been in better shape, and it is fitting that I hand over the reins to Mark Gray."

"It has been a wonderful journey from listing in 1997 as a small Brisbane based IT company as it has developed into the national leader that it is today with over 1,400 employees,” Anderson said.

“While it is with mixed emotions that I step down, I have every confidence in the ability of the board under Mark’s leadership and the outstanding management team to see Data#3 through this next exciting stage in its, and the industry’s, evolution.”

“The board thanks Richard for his significant contribution and service to both the company and the board. He is a foundational member of the board since the company’s ASX listing in 1997 and has served as Chairman since 2000," Gray said.

“He has guided the Data#3 business through national expansion and supported significant growth in shareholder value, to its recent inclusion in the ASX200."

"We wish Richard all the best in his retirement and future endeavours.”

Gray joined Data#3’s board in 2013 and currently chairs the remuneration and nomination committee.

He is also on the boards of Sugar Terminals Limited, Urban Utilities, Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, Queensland Cricket, and the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia (Queensland).

Gray was previously the under treasurer of the Queensland Treasury Department, the chief executive of the Queensland Competition Authority and the Queensland Independent Commission of Audit, Queensland office head at Macquarie Group and executive director at BDO.

“We are delighted to announce Mark’s appointment as chairman.

"He has a deep understanding of large infrastructure projects across the public and private sector and his strong finance, operational and governance experience is highly valued by the board," Data#3 managing director Laurence Baynham said.