Data#3 CFO Brem Hill to retire after 32 years

By on
Data#3 CFO Brem Hill to retire after 32 years
Brem Hill (Data#3)

Managed services provider Data#3 has announced its long time chief financial officer Brem Hill will retire from the business by the end of 2023.

Hill will be succeeded by Cherie O’Riordan, who will join the company in January 2023 to allow for some time for an orderly transition for the CFO role.

Hill departs the Brisbane-headquartered firm after a 32-year stint, first joining the company in December 1991 after prior stints at IBM Australia and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

O’Riordan is currently the CFO at ASX-listed design services firm Cardno, where she had worked since 2019, initially joining as group financial controller.

"Cherie’s appointment follows a comprehensive candidate search and selection process, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Data#3 senior leadership team,” Data#3 chief executive and managing director Laurence Baynham said.

“Cherie brings a solid track record of financial and strategic business leadership along with strong experience in governance, compliance, and complex project delivery and we are confident she will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of Data#3."

Prior to Cardno, O’Riordan worked at Australian hospitality equipment financier Silver Chef as financial controller from 2016 to 2019 and finance manager at LogiCamms from 2015 to 2016. She also worked at Watpac Limited, Wilmar Gavilon, Lincoln Scott and Ariadne Australia in various finance and accounting roles.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
brem hill cherie o8217riordan data3 services

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won&#8217;t retain it

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Serial acquirer Nexon buys Newcastle&#8217;s Liveware Solutions

Serial acquirer Nexon buys Newcastle’s Liveware Solutions

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?