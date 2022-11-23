Data#3 CFO Brem Hill to retire after 32 years

Managed services provider Data#3 has announced its long time chief financial officer Brem Hill will retire from the business by the end of 2023.

Hill will be succeeded by Cherie O’Riordan, who will join the company in January 2023 to allow for some time for an orderly transition for the CFO role.

Hill departs the Brisbane-headquartered firm after a 32-year stint, first joining the company in December 1991 after prior stints at IBM Australia and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

O’Riordan is currently the CFO at ASX-listed design services firm Cardno, where she had worked since 2019, initially joining as group financial controller.

"Cherie’s appointment follows a comprehensive candidate search and selection process, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Data#3 senior leadership team,” Data#3 chief executive and managing director Laurence Baynham said.

“Cherie brings a solid track record of financial and strategic business leadership along with strong experience in governance, compliance, and complex project delivery and we are confident she will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of Data#3."

Prior to Cardno, O’Riordan worked at Australian hospitality equipment financier Silver Chef as financial controller from 2016 to 2019 and finance manager at LogiCamms from 2015 to 2016. She also worked at Watpac Limited, Wilmar Gavilon, Lincoln Scott and Ariadne Australia in various finance and accounting roles.