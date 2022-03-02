Data#3 creates CTO role, appoints Graham Robinson

Cloud computing and ICT solutions vendor Data#3 has announced Graham Robinson’s promotion from group practice manager to the company’s first chief technology officer.



His previous experience spans 25 years as an ICT professional, within Tier 1 and 2 providers, across mobility and collaborations solutions.



The news follows Laurence Baynham’s recent appointment as Data#3's CEO and managing director.



According to Baynham, “The appointment of Graham into the CTO role allows us to further leverage the increased pace of technological change to provide even better value to our customers.”



In his previous role, Robinson was responsible for providing thought-leadership to Data#3 customers and industry partners, indentifying and capitalising on markets transitions and growing solutions revenue across the customer success lifecycle. He is set to maintain his leadership role across the business’ Solutions Group and Practice Management Team while focusing on strengthening relationship with technology partners.



“Technology isn't about products or datasheets, it’s about using a set of mind-blowing tools to solve real world problems; whether it’s for the person at the desk next to you, or someone on the other side of world. With the exponential technologies converging around us, there’s never been a more exciting time to be in tech,” said Robinson.



“This isn’t just the next step in my own journey, but reflects the evolution of Data#3 and its amazing people – and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve already achieved together. I love what I do and accepting the CTO position is an opportunity to leverage my passion further.”



According to Brad Colledge, Data#3 executive general manager, the CTO role will direct Robinson to an external business focus as part of the business’ solutions strategy.



“I look forward to seeing Graham leverage his wealth of experience and passion to help customers to solve their business challenges through the use of innovative technology.”