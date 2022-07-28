Data#3, Dicker Data, Intelli Systems score Schneider Electric APC 2022 partner awards

Schneider Electric has honoured Aussie partners R1i Technology, Scorptec, Data#3, Ingram Micro, Subnet, Mediaform, Dicker Data, Intelli Systems and BDC Services in its Australia and New Zealand APC 2022 channel awards.

“The extraordinary level of innovation, dedication and commitment to excellence from Schneider’s channel partners has been nothing short of extraordinary in 2021 and 2022,” said Schneider Electric vice president of IT business and strategic segments Joe Craparotta in a statement.

“We celebrate all the entrants for these awards, who highlighted their diligence across the year in the commitment to developing new solutions and creating excellent value for all clients.”

Technology distributor Ingram Micro took home three awards including best distributor in marketing campaigns, and distributor of the year. Ingram Micro’s Johmel Bonete was also awarded distributor sales champion for the second time in a row.

Distributor Dicker Data's Dell Technologies and APC presales specialist Voldis Kains was also recognised as the distributor technical champion of the year. While Dell Technologies itself was awarded elite partner of the year.

Subnet’s solutions architect Scott Anderson was given partner sales champion of the year, and Intelli Systems’ director Luke Jacker was given partner sales champion of the year.

Perth-based networking company R1i Technology scored managed service provider of the year, and Brisbane-based managed services provider Data#3 won the newly created award for most sustainable partner of the year, which Schneider said recognises “the critical role that Schneider’s partners play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable world.”

Scorptec won E-Commerce partner of the year, which was also a new category created to recognise “excellence in online business technology.”

Mediaform won select partner of the year and BDC Services won premier partner of the year.

Craparotta said all of Schneider Electric’s Australia and New Zealand partners were crucial to “continually advancing our mission to be the leading partner for sustainability and efficiency by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies.”