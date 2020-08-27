Data#3 discloses security incident from "overseas third party"

Managed services provider Data#3 has revealed it has been hit by a cyber attack from a foreign actor.

The company said the “cybersecurity network incident" involved an “overseas third party”, as per the results of its ongoing investigation.

Data#3 said it has contacted the 28 customers that have been impacted by the attack.

The company’s ASX announcement read, :Pursuant to our operational plans, our Information Security Incident Response Team was promptly activated to contain and remediate the incident and confirm that our wider IT environment is secure.”

“We are also working with a third-party forensic investigator to develop a full analysis of the incident.”

Data#3 said depending on the outcome of the internal investigation, the company may have to take further steps in response to the incident. The attack also has no material impact on the company’s ongoing operations.

The company said the current advice is that the incident for now is not notifiable to the Australian Information Commissioner.

Data#3 chief executive Laurence Baynham said, “We take the security of our IT systems very seriously. We continue to work closely with specialist forensic consultants to investigate this incident. We will provide updates to the market of any material developments.”

Fair Work dismisses Brisbane distie's unfair dismissal appeal

Accenture layoffs hit up to 25,000 staff globally

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Optus reseller ordered to pay up ahead of lawsuit

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
