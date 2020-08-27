Data#3 discloses security incident from "overseas third party"

Managed services provider Data#3 has revealed it has been hit by a cyber attack from a foreign actor.

The company said the “cybersecurity network incident" involved an “overseas third party”, as per the results of its ongoing investigation.

Data#3 said it has contacted the 28 customers that have been impacted by the attack.

The company’s ASX announcement read, :Pursuant to our operational plans, our Information Security Incident Response Team was promptly activated to contain and remediate the incident and confirm that our wider IT environment is secure.”

“We are also working with a third-party forensic investigator to develop a full analysis of the incident.”

Data#3 said depending on the outcome of the internal investigation, the company may have to take further steps in response to the incident. The attack also has no material impact on the company’s ongoing operations.

The company said the current advice is that the incident for now is not notifiable to the Australian Information Commissioner.

Data#3 chief executive Laurence Baynham said, “We take the security of our IT systems very seriously. We continue to work closely with specialist forensic consultants to investigate this incident. We will provide updates to the market of any material developments.”