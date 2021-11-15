Data#3 expands managed security services with India-based SecurityHQ

Managed services provider Data#3 has teamed up with India-headquartered managed security services provider SecurityHQ to bolster its managed security services.

The partnership gives Data#3 a new SOC to provide 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection and targeted response services, while SecurityHQ also establishes a local presence in Australia.

SecurityHQ, whose partners include Carbon Black, Cloudflare, SentinelOne, IBM and more, specialises in managed detection and response services and also runs a number of security operations centres (SOCs) globally. The company has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Data#3 also joins a roster of other SecurityHQ reseller partners, including some based in the UK, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“We are delighted to announce the SecurityHQ partnership with Data#3,” SecurityHQ chief executive Feras Tappuni said.

“As a global company, SecurityHQ works with clients from all over the world. Many of our leading customers have a presence in Australia, and as we continue to expand in this part of the world, it is crucial to select the right partner to take this journey to the next level.”

Security HQ chief operating officer Sanket Khanolkar said Data#3 was chosen for being similarly aligned in terms of business strategy and the knowledge the company brings.

“Not only do they have the technical know-how but, above all else, they share the same core values, based on complete visibility and integrity. We look forward to developing this partnership, and to continue delivering the best possible service to our clients,” Khanolkar said.

Data#3 said the combination of its strategic consulting team and cybersecurity specialists with SecurityHQ’s SOC would create one of the most comprehensive managed security solutions in Australia.

Data#3 national practice manager for security Richard Dornhart said, “Protecting data, networks and applications is critical in today’s world. Not a day goes by that we don’t see a new major incident in the news, and this is a significant challenge for our customers.”

“However, many IT teams lack the time, resources or knowledge to adequately provision their own security. That’s where we can help. As SecurityHQ’s exclusive Australian partner, we will bolster our capability to meet our customers' increasing demand for SOC services.”

Data#3 executive general manager Michael Bowser said, “Customers have told us for the last seven years that cybersecurity is their number one priority. The SecurityHQ investment is another step toward offering more for our customers and provides them access to a world-class solution.”