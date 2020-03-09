Data#3 kills JuiceIT over Coronavirus

Data#3 has cancelled its JuiceIT events this month over fears the coronavirus outbreak could affect the event.

The company’s Australian roadshow was due to kick off on 11 March in Brisbane, but with just five days’ notice, Data#3 pulled the pin on the events.

“Data#3 has been closely monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19,” the company said in a statement.

“The health and safety of its customers, partners, staff and the wider community is a key priority for the company and out of an abundance of caution, it will no longer be proceeding with the JuiceIT March events.”

Data#3 CEO, Laurence Baynham, said the decision was difficult.

“Our number one priority is ensuring the safety of our customers, partners, employees and the wider community. We believe this is the right decision given the current circumstances,” he added.

The company has not provided any details on rescheduling the event.