By on
Data#3 launches project to provide security solutions across WA Govt agencies

ASX-listed MSP Data#3 has launched a security initiative for the WA Government sector called Project Fortify.

The initiative was established through Data#3’s work with the Office on Digital Government to focus on improving the Sector’s cybersecurity posture.

It will see Data#3 assist with deploying security services across key domains including security operations, Essential 8 compliance, legacy systems risk assessment and more, the company said in a statement.

The initiative is being delivered as a part of the Digital Innovation Fund that was offered to the WA Government as a part of the exclusive Microsoft Licensing Agreement that Data#3 and the state Govt inked in 2019.

The fund allows agencies access to security-focused services provided by Data#3.

“We have a long-standing history of working with the Australian Public Sector to deliver real business value. Security is a business imperative and we continue to place significant investment into our dedicated Security Practice and security solutions. Cybersecurity has ranked the number one priority for our customers over the last four years, and we will continue to adapt to fast changing security requirements,” Data#3 chief executive and managing director Laurence Baynham said.

Office of Digital Government’s WA chief information security officer Peter Bouhlas said, “This is a great opportunity for agencies with limited resources to accelerate their cybersecurity maturity and improve the public sector’s resilience to cyberthreats.”

The Cyber Security Unit in the Office of Digital Government is working toward establishing a strong cybersecurity profile for the whole-of-government.

Data#3 Western Australia general manager Kingsley McGarrigle added, “We’re proud to support the WA Government as they accelerate their cybersecurity posture. Together with the Office of Digital Government and the Department of Finance, we aim to protect the integrity of government systems and to grow cybersecurity maturity across the sector. 

“The Digital Innovation Fund will allow the WA Government to access our local experts. I look forward to seeing the team at Data#3 leveraging their extensive skills to assist the WA Government in achieving their security objectives through maximising their Microsoft technology investment.”

