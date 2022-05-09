Data#3 names new Canberra boss

Data#3 names new Canberra boss

Brisbane-based solutions provider Data#3 has appointed Mike Hobson as General Manager for the company’s ACT branch.

Hobson will be responsible for managing the ongoing strategy and day-to-day operations of the Data#3 ACT business in conjunction with the company’s overall corporate strategy and vision, the company said in a statement.

He joins the company from DXC, where he spent close to seven years and most recently held the role of branch manager.

“In recent years, the ACT has seen strong revenue growth across the business and that growth is expected to continue. Our ongoing local investment ensures that our ACT customers are leveraging innovative technology to deliver their business and IT outcomes. It’s a pleasure to welcome Mike to the Data#3 Management team,” Data#3 executive general manager Brad Colledge said.

Speaking of his new position, Hobson said, “I am excited to be joining Data#3 to lead its ACT business in delivering great value for Federal Government and ACT customers.

“As a member of the Data#3 National Management team, I look forward to shaping how the company continues to embrace the opportunities and challenges of the ever-changing IT landscape.”

Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham added, “Our people are the reason for our long history of success. Our ability to attract and retain talented people is our major differentiator in helping our customers along their digital transformation journey."

“This is an exciting time in the technology industry, and I look forward to working with Mike to achieve our vision to harness the power of people and technology for a better future.”

Hobson moved to Australia in 1995 and began his career in management consulting for public and private sector organisations. He has also held leadership roles for IBM, EDS/HP, the Department of Finance and the Department of Home Affairs.

