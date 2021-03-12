Data#3, NTT Ltd score Snow Software partner awards

Technology intelligence software vendor Snow Software has honoured Data#3 and NTT Ltd. as its top performing partners in Asia-Pacific through its 2020 partner awards.

The vendor announced the partner award winners at its Global Partner Summit on March 10, recognising the top performing partners in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

Data#3 was named APAC Growth Partner of the Year 2020, for registering the most annual contract value, net new business, renewals and expansions and overall cooperation with Snow during the year.

“Demonstrating their commitment to long-term customer success, Data#3 worked closely with Snow to deliver meaningful business outcomes for its joint customers in Australia and the South Pacific,” the announcement read.

In a separate announcement, Data#3 national practice manager for technology intelligence Pete Taylor said, “We are very proud to receive this accolade. During the recent pandemic, organisations turned to digital transformation. Suddenly, they were challenged with keeping track of their technology investments as they supported the move to work from home along with reducing cyber risks and controlling costs.

“Data#3’s technology intelligence solutions enabled businesses to maintain visibility and governance over their technology investments. None of this would have been possible without our dedicated, highly-skilled team and the robust platform from Snow Software.”

NTT Ltd. took home APAC Solution Partner of the Year 2020 for standing out during the year for its “unwavering commitment” to the success of their joint customers.

The company was honoured specifically for extending its relationship with Snow by expanding its remit to more customers across Asia, and also providing additional focus on cloud management.

Snow vice president of global channels and alliances Brian Allison said, “Snow’s partners are an essential part of our business and we view them as an extension of our team.”

“The 2020 Partner Awards recognise the incredible work of our partners around the world, not only for their overall performance but also for developing innovative ways to deliver successful outcomes for our joint customers through a turbulent year.

“It was difficult to only select a few winners among a community of exceptional partners – we feel our entire ecosystem embodies our Snow value that ‘we work better together,’ and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships in 2021.”