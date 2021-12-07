Data#3, Optus Enterprise, Dicker Data score HPE Aruba Australia partner awards

Networking vendor Aruba has honoured its top performing channel partners in Australia, following what it called a “record” 2021 financial year for the company.

The winners were announced following the vendor’s Asia Pacific and Japan partner awards last week, where Data#3 and Accucom took home honours.

Aruba held the awards across two separate events, with the awards for the Northern region held in Sydney on 1 December 2021 and the Southern region awards held in Melbourne on 3 December.

Securing the top honour of Partner of the Year for Australia is Data#3, recognised for driving “many” new opportunities through the past year. The company last week was named Aruba’s APJ As-A-Service Partner of the Year.

“We’ve made some big investments in Data#3 for the coming year and a lot of them are off the back of a very successful FY21,” Aruba South Pacific channel leader Tristan Rajah said.

“They have shown a strong commitment to a key strategic focus of ours – GreenLake for Aruba. More and more customers are looking for Network-as-a-Service offerings, and this is driving what we do as a business now and into the next five years.

“Data#3 are well positioned to lead the way and take full advantage of this market opportunity. We are very excited for what’s to come with them on the national scale.”

The full list of winners in Australia are as follows:

Partner of the Year: Data#3

National Growth Partner of the Year: Honeylight Consulting

Partner Excellence (Northern): Optus Enterprise

Partner Excellence (Southern): NEC

Mid-Market Partner of the Year (Northern): Computer Systems (Australia)

Mid-Market Partner of the Year (Southern): Blue Connections

National MSP Partner of the Year: The Somerville Group

SMB Partner of the Year: iTech Frontier

National Marketing Excellence Award: Dicker Data

Victoria Market Challenger – Logicalis

Victoria Rising Star – Centorrino Technologies

Rajah also gave the nod to some other strong performers that had been runners up in what he called a “hotly contested” decision making session.

“I’d like to recognise Matrix CNI, for their consistently strong performance and for being a true extension of our business. And a shout out to Logicalis in Victoria for being an integral partner with us in challenging the enterprise market,” he said.

“In the mid-market, which has seen over 150 percent growth, Computer Systems Australia and Blue Connections are worthy winners. However, we also need to recognise a number of partners such as Metropolitan Computer Supplies, C5 Technologies, Centorrino Technologies & Accucom who have all helped us excel in this space.”

Rajah added Aruba saw a “record” FY2021. “We’ve done more business than ever before, we’ve won more customers than ever before, and we’ve sold more as-a-service solutions than ever before. As a channel-first business, this means more opportunities for our partners to be profitable and wrap more of their services around our solutions,” he said.

“The award winners have all shared in this success during FY21. They have excelled in their Aruba skillset, they’ve shown Customer First, Customer Last values, they have tightly aligned with our strategic shift to as-a-service, and won market share off our competitors.”

“There can only be a handful of award winners, from a large community of deserving partners. I want to thank all the partners in our community, we’ve had an outstanding year and our success is your success.”