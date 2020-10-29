Data#3, Outcomex score global Cisco partner awards

Cisco has awarded Australian channel partners Data#3 and Outcomex with global partner awards at this year’s virtual Partner Summit.

Data#3 took home the global Commercial Partner of the Year award while Outcomex came in first place at Cisco’s Global Partner Innovation Challenge.

Data#3 was awarded for its commercial sales growth and for taking a lifecycle-based approach to customer engagement.

Outcomex emerged as the Partner Innovation Challenge winner with Farmdeck, its end-to-end IoT farm management solution.

Farmdeck offers real-time visibility and analytics allowing farms to easily monitor their environment, make informed business decisions, automate certain tasks, and improve the safety of their workers.

In Data#3’s announcement, the company said it challenged traditional Cisco partner norms by integrating marketing, customer success and professional services in new ways.

Data#3 chief executive Laurence Baynham said, “As an Australian business, this global award is a true testament to the capability and commitment of our people. Our partnership with Cisco continues to move from strength to strength: we’ve experienced significant growth through our deep alignment, and I look forward to the continued growth of this dynamic partnership.”

“As a business focused on harnessing the power of people and technology for a better future, Data#3’s delivery of Cisco’s solutions enables our customers to lay the foundations to transform their businesses.”

