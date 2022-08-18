Data#3 posts $2.2 billion revenue boost in FY2022 from public cloud

By on
Brisbane-based Data#3  has ended the 2022 financial year with a 12 percent year-over-year revenue boost to $2.2 billion after a successful year of public cloud contracts and scoring spots on lucrative whole-of-government supply panels.

The MSP also reported a 19.2 percent year-over-year increase in net profit after tax to $44.1 million. 

Data#3 invested in growing its services team headcount by 6.6 percent during the period, resulting in internal staff costs increasing to 10.6 percent from $138.3 million to $153.0 million.

However, this may pay off as border restriction easing and remote working are not predicted to significantly ease the tech skills shortage and recent  CPA findings predict companies are more likely to continue to advance technology upgrades by contracting MSPs than investing in their in-house IT teams. 

The biggest jump in sales was public cloud revenue, which rose 31.3 per cent to $1 billion from the corresponding period. 

“Major organisations and Government departments accelerate migration to cloud-based infrastructure. The consolidated net profit before tax increased by 19.4 percent, year-over-year to $44.1 million, consistent with the guidance provided on 14 July 2022,” the solutions provider said in today’s ASX release.

Data#3 attributed much of its success to being “Microsoft’s largest reseller in the region,” which recently awarded Data#3 “Modern Work category winner for Device Distributor/Reseller,” in Microsoft's 2022 global partner awards. 

This side of its operations looks likely to grow through the next financial year as it scored both a $3.7 million deal with the Attorney General's department and a $48 million deal with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment last month

The former was through a federal “Whole of Government Microsoft Volume Sourcing Arrangement VSA5,” and the latter through its position on an NSW whole-of-government Microsoft Enterprise Agreement that it entered with eight other resellers last year

Data#3 chief executive officer and managing director Laurence Baynham commenting on the company’s expected trajectory, said “We continue to experience a steady increase in the pipeline of large integration project opportunities across our corporate and public sector customers.”

Large sales with public sector clients are likely to continue into the next financial year as Data#3 joined both the WA government’s PC supply panel and Tasmania’s PC supply panel last month.

