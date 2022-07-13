Data#3 promotes John Tan to new chief customer officer role

Brisbane-based solutions provider Data#3 has promoted John Tan to the newly created role of chief customer officer from his previous position as infrastructure solutions general manager.

The company said Tan would be responsible for creating and managing the strategy, operational direction and subsequent activities for Data#3’s business units of infrastructure solutions, software solutions and services sales.

“The chief customer officer role will work closely with our chief technology officer and chief marketing officer to strengthen our customer-centric approach to business, as well as driving sales strategy and performance,” Data#3 general executive manager Brad Colledge said.

Commenting on his promotion, Tan said “I’m excited by what this role represents to our customers, our team, our vendors and our culture of driving customer success.”

“The customer is at the heart of everything we do at Data#3, and I’m passionate about leveraging our digital and lifecycle approach more broadly across our business to drive customer experience.”

Tan has spent 14 years with Data#3. He began as maintenance solutions national manager in 2007, was promoted to maintenance services general manager in 2015 and then infrastructure solutions general manager in 2018.

“I’m honoured to continue my journey with Data#3 in this new role and drive the go-to-market strategy across our sales organisation,” Tan said.

“I appreciate the support of our leadership team in appointing me to our first-ever chief customer officer role, confirming our strategy continues to centre around enabling our customers’ success.”

Colledge said, “John has a history of success in developing our capabilities in customer experience and I look forward to seeing John leverage his wealth of experience to help customers deliver their digital future.”

Data#3 chief executive officer and managing director Laurence Baynham said “I’m delighted to see John continue his progression within Data#3 and look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Prior to Data#3 Tan worked as Melbourne IT’s (now Arq Group) team leader of corporate and government technical delivery in 2007, Webcentral’s client solutions specialist for enterprise services from 2005 to 2007, and Thomas Pink’s IT manager between 2001 to 2004 when he was based in the United Kingdom.