Data#3 recognised for Microsoft Surface prowess

Tech services and solutions provider Data#3 said it has picked up two further Microsoft Surface awards, recognising the Brisbane company's efforts as a device reseller.

Data#3 was named the Microsoft Surface Reseller of the Year for Asia, as well as the Microsoft Surface+ Worldwide Partner of the Year, for the second year running, the company said.

Furthermore, It picked up the Microsoft Surface PC Reseller Worldwide Partner of the Year award in June.

Data#3 said the awards "solidifies" its position as the largest Microsoft Surface partner, and largest contributor to the device growth across Australia and New Zealand.

Scott Gosling, Data#3's national practice manager for Microsoft attributed the awards to the company's unwavering expertise, dedication and hard work of its teams.

In February this year, Data#3 said it had achieved $1.17 billion in revenue for the first half of its 2023 fiscal year, crediting the result to growth in public and private cloud.

