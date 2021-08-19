Data#3 revamps IT infrastructure for St Peter’s College

Data#3 has worked to upgrade the IT infrastructure of St Peter’s College in South Australia with Dell EMC VxRail and PowerEdge servers.

The school is a private boys primary and secondary school based that relies on its infrastructure for its day-to-day, such as communication and collaboration between parents, students and teachers, and to underpin e-learning for its 1,500 students and 350 staff.

It uses technology to enable digital learning alongside its traditional curriculum.

St Peter’s College ICT head and his team reached out to long-term partner Data#3 as the school’s legacy three-tier flash storage system approached end of life and was no longer as reliable or effective as it was since the last refresh in 2016.

“The way our users leverage technology has changed significantly over the past five years. Today we have more demand for media-rich content and database applications, rather than file storage,” said John Cosenza.

“We were in need of a solution that would provide us with faster disk storage, a better data recovery and back-up solution, and the ability to scale as we continue to develop applications to enhance the learning experience for our students.”

The school was looking for increased storage and a data recovery solution to back up over 100 virtual machines and support the development environment, replacing its on-site data recovery.

“Infrastructure is very important to us. Reliability of infrastructure builds trust and promotes digital confidence,” said Colenso.

“Students, staff and parents are accessing the platform at all times throughout the day and night, and from across Australia and the world. We needed a solution that synchronised data in real time and minimised the risk of downtime for our users.”

Data#3 proposed modernisation of the IT infrastructure through moving to Dell EMC VxRail, a hyperconverged platform that provides a single point of support for all software and hardware, and Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to allow the school to scale its environment as its digital needs grow.

Benefits of the migration have included backup times reduced from hours to minutes, and automated upgrades saving administrative time.

The new infrastructure also mitigates delays or connectivity issues for applications built by the College’s development team – such as managing sporting fixtures, continuous academic reporting, timetabling, online diaries, access to photography, online forms and other resources.

The school said it has also seen a reduced technology footprint and power consumption and ensured students are well-equipped for e-learning.

“Leveraging the Data#3 and Dell Technologies relationship and expertise, St Peter’s College has a modernised technology solution that allows it to provide the services required for a world-class school,” said Data#3 Dell Technologies national practice manager Bruce Colstick.

“As a Dell Technologies Titanium Solutions Provider Partner with the largest number of technical certifications in Australia, Data#3 looks forward to working with the Dell Technologies team and the Education Sector to continue to enrich the learning experience in classrooms through the use of innovative technology.”